Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.9 %

RS stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.52. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.