Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLMD. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.02.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
