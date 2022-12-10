Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,612.71 ($31.86).

A number of analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,785 ($33.96) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.41) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.48) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.41) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,329 ($28.40) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,283.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,276.73. The company has a market cap of £44.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.17).

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.87) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,749.54).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

