Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 134,250 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

