Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX opened at $3.88 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

