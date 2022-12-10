Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 208,900 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PECO opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

