Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 421.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,993 shares of company stock valued at $708,471 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Stock Up 4.4 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.