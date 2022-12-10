Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $844.88 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675,469 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $844,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

