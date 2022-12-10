Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PubMatic by 214.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PubMatic by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.41 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,710,570 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

