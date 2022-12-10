Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

RENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Up 8.9 %

RENT stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.