Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

