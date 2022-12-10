REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

