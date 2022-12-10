Reviewing SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get THK alerts:

Profitability

This table compares THK and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 8.95% 9.93% 6.17% SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 2 0 0 0 1.00 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for THK and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THK and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.90 billion 0.86 $199.78 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

THK has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats THK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

(Get Rating)

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.