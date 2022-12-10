Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.90.
Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.18.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
