Robert W. Baird Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.