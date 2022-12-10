Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,991 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $10.54 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

