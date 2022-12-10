Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 562,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.