Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 264 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Trading Down 0.9 %

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of GL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $122.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

