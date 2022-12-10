Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $26,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CCJ stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

