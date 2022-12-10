Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HUBG opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

