Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.
In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock worth $899,161 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
