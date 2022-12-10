Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in ITT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 370,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ITT by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

