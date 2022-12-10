Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,944 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.