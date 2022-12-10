Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

