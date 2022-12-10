Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 172,400 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91.

Ronald F. Hochstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00.

LUG stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

