Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 172,400 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91.
Ronald F. Hochstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 5.2 %
LUG stock opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.