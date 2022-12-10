RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM International Price Performance

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of RPM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

