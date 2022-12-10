RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RPM opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $105.17.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

