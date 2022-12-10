Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$1,027,400.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total transaction of C$1,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,311 shares in the company, valued at C$4,031,662.37.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, James Withall sold 180,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

