Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$873,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares in the company, valued at C$5,254,058.35.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total value of C$1,027,400.00.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUP. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

