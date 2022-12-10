Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $200.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $131.11 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

