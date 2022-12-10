Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $47.94

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $46.84. Sanofi shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 9,709 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

