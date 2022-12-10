Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SRRK opened at $7.75 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares in the company, valued at $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,651 shares during the period.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

