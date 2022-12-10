Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

