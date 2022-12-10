Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vale by 7.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

