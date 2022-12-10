Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,154 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

