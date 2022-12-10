Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,709 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.