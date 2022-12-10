Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.