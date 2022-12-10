Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,842 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

