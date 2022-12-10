Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 60.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1,327.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed stock opened at $516.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

