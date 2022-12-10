Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.