Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 861,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 259,841 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.