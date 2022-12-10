Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 37,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,006,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

