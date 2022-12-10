Sei Investments Co. Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

