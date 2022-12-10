Sei Investments Co. Has $17.04 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,356 shares of company stock worth $22,790,689. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $750.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

