Sei Investments Co. Has $17.14 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.73 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.