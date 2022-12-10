Sei Investments Co. Has $17.32 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.