Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.