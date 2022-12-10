Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $58.74 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.