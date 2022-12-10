Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

