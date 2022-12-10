Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

